MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — At this point, it’s safe to say that Julian McMahan is more than familiar with Westwood.

The 2025 Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista three-star all-purpose running back made his fifth unofficial visit Saturday to UCLA. He was last there in early January, before first-year head coach DeShaun Foster took over the program last month.

Foster also stopped by McMahan’s high school for a visit in late January.

McMahan was among the attendees Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College. Find out what he told Bruin Blitz about some of the Bruins’ hires that have yet to be officially announced, his hopes of securing an offer, his overall recruitment, and more, in the full interview below: