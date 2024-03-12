MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Vander Ploog, a 2025 three-star tight end, is bit more raw and newer to football than other recruits. In fact, he considers himself just as much of “a big surfer.”

But it didn’t take long for the Fullerton (Calif.) Troy product to get the attention of Bruins position coach Jerry Neuheisel, who is expected to be moved from coaching the wide receivers to the tight ends.

Watch the interview below to see what Ploog had to say about plans to visit Westwood this week, his interest in the way the Bruins use multiple tight ends, his recruitment, in general, and more from over the weekend at the Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College: