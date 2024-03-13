MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Before he announced his commitment Wednesday to UCLA’s 2026 class, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic receiver Jonah Smith performed at the Rivals Camp Series stop over the weekend at East L.A. College and earned MVP honors for his position group.

Bruin Blitz caught up with Smith, who had yet to make his announcement public, to discuss his visit to UCLA last Friday and his interactions with the coaching staff including newly announced receivers coach Erik Frazier, and more.

Watch the full interview below: