UCLA head coach Mick Cronin took the stage Thursday morning at Big Ten men’s basketball media day in Rosemont, Ill.

Cronin was joined alongside Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell and Maryland head coach Kevin Willard as part of a roundtable format moderated by Dave Revsine of the league’s network.

Later in the day, Cronin and guards Dylan Andrews and Kobe Johnson joined the Big Ten Network set.

Watch the full videos below courtesy of the Big Ten: