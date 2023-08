Before UCLA’s 20th and final practice of fall camp Friday, head coach Chip Kelly gave his last assessment of the ongoing quarterback battle before the Bruins start game week preparations this weekend for the the Sept. 2 season opener against Coastal Carolina.

Kelly said the competition was “close,” but said no final decision has been made and the players have not been informed of a decision privately.

In addition, Kelly went into his thought process about deciding on freshmen to redshirt and which first-year players have stood out in camp.