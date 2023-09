UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said before Wednesday’s practice that he will wait until the end of the week to determine the starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at San Diego State.

Kelly confirmed Ethan Garbers, last week’s starter, Dante Moore and Collin Schlee will all play. In the season opener, Schlee was the odd man out as the Bruins struggled with adjusting to the new game clock rule and Kelly was unable to find a situation to work Schlee into the rotation.

