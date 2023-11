Prior to Wednesday’s practice, the last open to the media this week, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly gave his final thoughts ahead of the rivalry game against USC and defending the weapons around reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, in addition to attacking the Trojans’ struggling defense.

Plus, Kelly reflected on the usage of transfer receivers Kyle Ford and J.Michael Sturdivant, the overall depth of the team as the end of the season nears, and more.

Watch the full media session below: