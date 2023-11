UCLA had issues generating points in what ended up as a low-scoring matchup at the Rose Bowl on Saturday resulting in a 17-7 loss for the Bruins to Arizona State. After the game safety Alex Johnson and offensive lineman Josh Carlin met with reporters to discuss the game and provide more insight into where things went wrong for UCLA against the Sun Devils.

Watch their postgame press conferences in videos shot by Bruin Blitz staff writer Tracy McDannald below: