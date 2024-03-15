Several NFL scouts representing 31 of the league’s 32 teams were in attendance Friday to watch 12 former UCLA players take part in testing and drills at the Wasserman Football Center.

The group was headlined by star edge rusher Laiatu Latu, a projected first-round draft pick after earning Pac-12 defensive player of the year and the Lombardi and Hendricks awards this past season.

Afterward, Latu and safety Alex Johnson met with the media to discuss how the day went, their conversations with NFL teams, and more. Watch the full media sessions below: