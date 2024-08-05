WATCH: DeShaun Foster addresses media before UCLA opens Week 2 of fall camp
Prior to his football team’s fourth practice of fall camp, UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster met with the media Monday morning to update the status on Michigan State transfer running back Jalen Berger, fellow running back Deshun Murrell and defensive tackle Gary Smith III.
Plus, Foster touched on the increased number at quarterback in the offseason, the depth at receiver, and more. Watch the full media session below: