The UCLA pass rush includes returning edge rushers Laiatu Latu, who tied for eighth in the nation with 10.5 sacks last season, and Carl Jones Jr.

Latu, one of the best stories in college football last year after earning comeback player of the year, discusses his health in spring camp compared to being limited to individual drills last year while coming back from a neck injury.

Jones has seen a number of changes as heads into his fifth year, including a third different defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Both discuss the addition of D’Anton Lynn to the staff, their leadership roles, the work with outside linebackers/defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe, and more, after Tuesday’s spring practice.