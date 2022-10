UCLA defensive linemen Gabriel and Grayson Murphy made the move to Westwood to play in games like the one they will appear in Saturday against Oregon. It is a top-10 matchup between the two Pac-12 teams, and there will be plenty on the line when the Bruins and Ducks meet at Autzen Stadium.

The UCLA newcomers met with reporters Wednesday to discuss the buildup to Saturday's big matchup plus their thoughts on the Ducks and what to expect in Eugene this weekend.

Watch the full post-practice interview below: