UCLA's inconsistency showed up once again Saturday as the Bruins could not manage to score enough points to earn a win over Arizona State on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins tried different ways to attack the Sun Devils but nothing worked well enough leading to UCLA's fourth loss of the season.

After the game, head coach Chip Kelly answered questions from reporters as he reflected on the 17-7 game. Watch his full postgame press conference in these clips shot by Bruin Blitz staff writer Tracy McDannald.