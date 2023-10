UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and safety Jordan Anderson both made key plays last Saturday as part of a dominant defensive performance in a 25-17 win over then-No. 13 Washington State.

Oladejo recalled his key fourth-quarter interception, Anderson discussed his forced fumbles and both talked about a defense that is littered with transfers. Oladejo came from California, Anderson from Bowling Green and both are in their first year with the Bruins.

Plus, both looked ahead to Oregon State, and more, in the full sessions below: