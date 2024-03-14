LAS VEGAS — UCLA had an opportunity to send its quarterfinal matchup at the Pac-12 Tournament against Oregon into overtime, but a last-second shot in the lane from Dylan Andrews came up empty.

Now, the Bruins are finished for the season after falling to the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.

After the game, head coach Mick Cronin and point guard Dylan Andrews reflected on the game and where things went awry for the Bruins in their quarterfinal matchup.

Bruin Blitz also caught up with Lazar Stefanovic in the locker room after the game to discuss his thoughts on the development of the team throughout the season, his plans for next season and much more.

Watch the full interview below:



