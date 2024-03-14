WATCH: Mick Cronin, Dylan Andrews & Lazar Stefanovic talk after UCLA's loss
LAS VEGAS — UCLA had an opportunity to send its quarterfinal matchup at the Pac-12 Tournament against Oregon into overtime, but a last-second shot in the lane from Dylan Andrews came up empty.
Now, the Bruins are finished for the season after falling to the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.
After the game, head coach Mick Cronin and point guard Dylan Andrews reflected on the game and where things went awry for the Bruins in their quarterfinal matchup.
Bruin Blitz also caught up with Lazar Stefanovic in the locker room after the game to discuss his thoughts on the development of the team throughout the season, his plans for next season and much more.
Watch the full interview below:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news