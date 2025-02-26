WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players look ahead to No. 20 Purdue

The UCLA men’s basketball team, winners of nine of its past 11 games, will head back on the road Friday to face slumping 20th-ranked Purdue.

The Boilermakers have lost their last four games, including three to ranked teams.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and guards Skyy Clark and Sebastian Mack looked ahead to facing the preseason pick to win the Big Ten during such a stretch.

Plus, Cronin spoke at length about reserve center Aday Mara and the team’s performance when he plays big minutes, and much more.

Watch the full press conference videos below: