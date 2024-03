BruinBlitz

UCLA is heading to Las Vegas for the final Pac-12 Tournament that begins Wednesday, and the Bruins will open up the event against 12th-seeded Oregon State. The fifth-seeded Bruins (15-16) go into the postseason tournament with some momentum after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona State last Saturday.

Tuesday, head coach Mick Cronin and players Adem Bona and Lazar Stefanovic met with reporters to discuss this week's trip to Las Vegas and more.