WATCH: PK Mateen Bhaghani, WR Logan Loya look back on Iowa win

UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani and receiver Logan Loya each played important roles in the Bruins’ 20-17 win over Iowa last Friday.

After Tuesday’s practice, Bhaghani looked back on his two made field goals — including the game-winner and a career-long 57-yard field goal earlier in the contest to get UCLA on the board after falling behind 10-0.

With a high of 49 degrees and a chance of rain prior to Friday’s contest at Washington, Bhaghani also looked ahead to the elements after what was a windy practice in the mid-60s on Tuesday.

Loya, meanwhile, had five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Hawkeyes in what was a shorthanded effort.

Loya assessed how the offense has evolved and settled in during a three-game winning streak, and more.

Watch the full interviews below: