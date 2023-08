A pair of transfers met with the media Wednesday as UCLA closes in on the end of preseason camp.

For the first time since arriving over the summer, Bowling Green transfer safety Jordan Anderson discussed his decision to choose the Bruins. Also, with familiarity as an opponent in last year’s season opener, Anderson offered his thoughts on what it’s been like practicing against Chip Kelly’s offense compared to game-planning for it.

Sturdivant, who enrolled early, went over the biggest differences between spring and fall camp, and more.