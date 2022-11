UCLA is getting back to work after defeating Arizona State on Saturday with the Bruins already turning the page toward this weekend's home game against Arizona. Chip Kelly's team had to compete with some wet weather Monday at practice, but before the Bruins took the field the UCLA head coach took time to meet with reporters.

Kelly provided an update on running back Zach Charbonnet and other Bruins players in addition to discussing another late kickoff, what he saw on film in the win over the Sun Devils and a lot more.

Watch the full media session from Monday morning below: