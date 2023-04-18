UCLA lost a pair of starting safeties and leaders in the secondary after Mo Osling III and Stephan Blaylock graduated.

In 2023, safeties Kenny Churchwell III and Alex Johnson are among those tasked with filling their shoes.

After Tuesday’s practice, Churchwell III discussed his personal journey through highs and lows, including injuries, as well as the personal motto he lives by.

Both players also reflected back on last season and areas of improvement, while Johnson gave his thoughts on some of the receivers the secondary has been tested by through seven practices.