UCLA defensive tackles Jay Toia and Gary Smith III met with the media Thursday after the Bruins wrapped up their eighth practice of fall camp.

Smith III, who joined the program last year after transferring from Duke, discussed how he’s worked his way back from injuries both last season and this spring.

Toia, who joined the program in 2021 after initially signing with USC earlier that spring, discussed the transition to working with position coach Ikaika Malloe.

Last season, Malloe worked with the outside linebackers while Chad Kauha’aha’a coached the defensive line. In the offseason, Kauha’aha’a left the program and Malloe tacked on the defensive line to his duties.