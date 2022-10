UCLA edge rusher Gabriel Murphy contributed with three tackles and a tackle for loss in the Bruins' win over previously-No. 15 Washington last Friday. It was a big game on both sides of the ball, but the UCLA defense faced a challenge going up against the Huskies defense. Murphy took time to speak about the defense's performance in that game, his thoughts on Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the week ahead in preparation for another tough matchup against No. 11 Utah.

Watch the full media session from Monday's practice below: