UCLA practiced in full pads Wednesday morning for the first time in fall camp.

Prior to the team’s sixth practice, head coach DeShaun Foster gave a rundown on some position battles.

Plus, his thoughts on his recently announced induction into the Tustin High School football program’s Hall of Fame and his trip to Canton, Ohio, for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of former Carolina Panthers teammate Julius Peppers, among other items.

Watch the full media session below: