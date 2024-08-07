PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster meets with media prior to Day 6 of fall camp

Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
UCLA practiced in full pads Wednesday morning for the first time in fall camp.

Prior to the team’s sixth practice, head coach DeShaun Foster gave a rundown on some position battles.

Plus, his thoughts on his recently announced induction into the Tustin High School football program’s Hall of Fame and his trip to Canton, Ohio, for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of former Carolina Panthers teammate Julius Peppers, among other items.

Watch the full media session below:

