UCLA head coach Chip Kelly had another chance Monday to shed some light on the Bruins' quarterback battle, with official first- and second-team units now formed in this week's practices to prepare for the Sept. 2 season opener against Coastal Carolina.

Three days after saying the competition to be the starter was "close," Kelly said redshirt junior Ethan Garbers will start while five-star freshman Dante Moore and Kent State transfer will both see action, as well.

Watch Kelly’s full press conference below: