In a third and final group media session for all three, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, center Duke Clemens and edge rusher Laiatu Latu wrapped up Pac-12 Media Day with abbreviated but still informative scrums with reporters.

Kelly confirmed the Bruins will open fall camp Aug. 2, and he discussed the addition of Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jake Wiley to the offensive line.

Meanwhile, Clemens and Latu each offered up one player flying under the radar on offense and defense heading into camp.