BruinBlitz

UCLA routed USC in a critical win to break the Bruins’ losing streak with a 38-20 win over the Trojans Saturday.

The Bruins had more than just the win on the line, as talks about head coach Chip Kelly’s job security came into question entering Saturday’s competition following its 17-7 loss to ASU.

During the postgame press conference, Kelly addressed these reports regarding his job status as “inaccurate,” and “not his main focus leading up to the rivalry game.”

Preparing the Bruins for this crosstown matchup was a big ask as the Trojans own a nationally-ranked offense.

Where UCLA was able to have success in keeping the Trojans off the scoreboard was by taking away the run option as USC totaled just 22 yards on the ground, keeping it a one dimensional game.

Kelly attributed their turnaround to being able to look and make improvements in all phases of the games.