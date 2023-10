Before Wednesday’s practice, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly gave his final comments of the week leading up to Saturday’s contest against No. 13-ranked Washington State.

Kelly looked back on the last time the programs met and discussed the impact of former Cougars head coach Mike Leach.

Plus, Kelly said the absence of Wazzu receiver Lincoln Victor (high ankle sprain), while a big blow, doesn’t necessarily mean the Bruins will have it any easier containing the other top targets.

Watch the full media session below: