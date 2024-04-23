UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was still beaming Tuesday after spring practice, the first since last week’s Friday Night Lights event.

Foster also was pleased with the return of defensive tackle Jay Toia, who missed the previous two practices while in the transfer portal before withdrawing his name Monday and returning to the field.

Plus, get his thoughts on the upcoming Saturday spring showcase at the Rose Bowl, an NCAA playing rules change, young standouts, and more in the full media session below: