WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews contest at No. 7 Penn State

Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster met with the media after Wednesday’s practice to share his final thoughts before this weekend’s game at seventh-ranked Penn State.

Foster shared his thoughts on facing yet another efficient offense that is ranked among the top 20 in third-down conversions.

Plus, he stressed the importance of having a team that’s done less finger pointing and more self-evaluation during the early-season struggles.

Watch the full media session below:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2NhSmtJVTZJQV9BP3NpPTN1dkdkUE92QjF4aXZlc2c/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
