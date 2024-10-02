WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews contest at No. 7 Penn State
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster met with the media after Wednesday’s practice to share his final thoughts before this weekend’s game at seventh-ranked Penn State.
Foster shared his thoughts on facing yet another efficient offense that is ranked among the top 20 in third-down conversions.
Plus, he stressed the importance of having a team that’s done less finger pointing and more self-evaluation during the early-season struggles.
Watch the full media session below: