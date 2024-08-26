WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews Week 1 opponent Hawaii
Game week preparations got underway Monday morning for the UCLA football program.
Prior to taking the practice field, first-year head coach DeShaun Foster met with the media to give his initial thoughts on Saturday's season opener at Hawaii after watching the Rainbow Warriors this past weekend in their Week 0 win over Delaware State.
Plus, find out what he had to say about the possible elimination of the spring transfer portal window, and more, in the full media session below: