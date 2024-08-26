PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews Week 1 opponent Hawaii

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster fields questions Monday morning prior to practice.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster fields questions Monday morning prior to practice. (Tracy McDannald | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Game week preparations got underway Monday morning for the UCLA football program.

Prior to taking the practice field, first-year head coach DeShaun Foster met with the media to give his initial thoughts on Saturday's season opener at Hawaii after watching the Rainbow Warriors this past weekend in their Week 0 win over Delaware State.

Plus, find out what he had to say about the possible elimination of the spring transfer portal window, and more, in the full media session below:

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2FnUXhremxySzc4P3NpPWtjYUE4MHl2SWxxakd0ZGc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
