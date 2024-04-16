UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster led off his press conference after Tuesday morning’s practice to announce that tight end Hudson Habermehl, linebacker Donavyn Pellot and running back Troy Leigber all suffered torn ACLs in the previous week of practice.

Foster also looked ahead to the week’s modified schedule, with a Thursday morning practice to be followed by a Friday Night Lights evening practice and how that the team would handle the workload.

Watch the full media session below: