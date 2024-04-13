After UCLA wrapped up Saturday’s practice at Spaulding Field, marking the conclusion of the second full week of spring camp, head coach DeShaun Foster and tight end Moliki Matavao addressed reporters.

Foster preemptively addressed an injury to tight end Hudson Habermehl near the end of practice. Habermehl went down, holding his left knee.

Foster then touched on the new recruiting staff’s efforts, the play of second-string quarterback Justyn Martin, players whose competitive edge have stood out, and more.

Matavao reflected on the group’s transition to working with new position coach Jerry Neuheisel, who was previously the receivers coach, and the progress working with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Watch the full interviews below: