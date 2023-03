The UCLA men's basketball team received the No. 2 seed in the West Region when the 68-team NCAA tournament field was revealed Sunday.

Afterward, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr., David Singleton and Tyger Campbell met with the media to discuss the seed. Cronin also provided updates on injured All-Pac-12 Conference defensive team standouts Adem Bona and Jaylen Clark, who was also the league's defensive player of the year.

Bona missed the Pac-12 tournament title game loss to Arizona with a left shoulder injury while Clark missed the entire tournament with a lower right leg injury and did not travel to Las Vegas.