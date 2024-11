UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was initially worried entering Tuesday night’s contest against Southern Utah.

But after an 88-43 victory, Cronin said his team ran into a gassed opponent and took advantage by forcing 30 turnovers and attempting twice as many shots (80 to 40).

Plus, guards Lazar Stefanovic and Dylan Andrews described the team’s growth since its lone loss earlier this month, the depth in its scoring production, and more.

Watch the full interviews below: