WATCH: UCLA newcomers Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark talk before practice
Louisville transfer guard Skyy Clark and Oregon State transfer forward Tyler Bilodeau are two of the newcomers joining UCLA's squad for the 2024-25 season. The Bruins are getting underway with fall workouts, and the two new members of the team had an opportunity to meet with local media for the first time Wednesday before UCLA hit the floor for practice.
Video provided by BruinBlitz.com staff writer Tracy McDannald.