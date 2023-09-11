UCLA wrapped up another win Saturday as the Bruins made easy work of San Diego State, and now the team will look ahead to its final nonconference game later this week. Monday, the team continued its preparations for North Carolina Central, and afterward offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and receiver Josiah Norwood met with reporters to discuss a variety of topics.

DiGiorgio breaks down how the offensive line is progressing in pass protection versus run blocking, the athleticism of quarterback Dante Moore compared to predecessor Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Meanwhile, Norwood took time to reflect on his 81-yard touchdown catch against San Diego State, discuss quarterback Dante Moore’s precision, and more.

Listen and watch both media sessions from Monday's practice below: