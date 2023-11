UCLA center Duke Clemens and inside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo met with the media after Monday’s practice to look back on the struggles in last Saturday’s 27-10 loss at Arizona.

Clemens discussed the ongoing pass protection issues that led to quarterbacks Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore both exiting in the fourth quarter with injuries.

Oladejo touched on the challenges of facing offenses that are more balanced this season, plus the task of not letting the discouragement of the loss bleed into the week of practices, and more.

Watch the full media sessions below: