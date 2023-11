Prior to Tuesday’s practice, UCLA guards Sebastian Mack, Ilane Fibleuil and Lazar Stefanovic looked back on the team’s performance and lessons learned from its 1-2 showing at the Maui Invitational.

Plus, Mack and Fibleuil, both freshmen, discussed their development through the first month of the season, the experience of playing in their first high-profile collegiate environments, and more.

Watch the full media session below courtesy of UCLA Athletics: