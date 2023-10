After Monday’s practice, UCLA running back T.J. Harden, receiver Ryan Cragun and safety Kenny Churchwell III met with the media separately to assess how the Bruins are doing through eight games.

Harden and Cragun discussed the keys for the offense to improve upon the slow starts that have plagued UCLA this season.

Churchwell III, meanwhile, stressed the importance of the mindset for a defensive back and looked ahead to seeing former teammate Martell Irby, who now plays for the Bruins’ next opponent Arizona.

Watch the full media sessions below: