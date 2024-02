UCLA guards Will McClendon and Lazar Stefanovic met with reporters before Tuesday’s practice, three days removed from a loss to rival USC that left Bruins head coach Mick Cronin befuddled by the lack of focus and preparation.

McClendon said “there’s not a lot of room for error anymore” as the end of the regular season nears and the Pac-12 tournament — the team’s only hope to participate in March Madness — looms.

UCLA will look to get back on track in a trip to the Washington schools beginning Thursday in Seattle.

Watch the full media sessions below (courtesy of UCLA Athletics: