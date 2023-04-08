After the UCLA football team wrapped up the first week of spring camp, all five quarterbacks met with the media Saturday to discuss the open competition.

Newcomers Dante Moore, a five-star talent from Detroit, and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee each discussed their respective transitions.

Meanwhile, Ethan Garbers, the primary backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson last season, discussed being one of the more experienced quarterbacks in the system and his mindset with the job now open.

This time last year, Justyn Martin was a freshman who enrolled early for his first spring. He discussed his progress one year later and areas of improvement.

Plus, Chase Griffin discusses going into his fifth year with the program, as well as his success in the NIL space.