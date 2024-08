UCLA running backs coach Marcus Thomas met with the media Thursday after the seventh practice of fall camp.

It was Thomas’ first press conference since returning to the program in March as part of first-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s revamped assistant coaching staff on the offensive side.

Thomas discussed his previous role in Westwood, what led to his return, the depth in the UCLA backfield, the player reminds him of himself on the roster, and more. Watch the full media session below: