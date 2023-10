After Monday’s practice, UCLA right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and defensive tackle Keanu Williams met with reporters to discuss internal issues and look ahead to Saturday’s contest against No. 13-ranked Washington State.

DiGiorgio addresses the communication issues that plagued the Bruins’ offensive line and protection of freshman quarterback Dante Moore.

Williams, meanwhile, previewed the matchup against Washington State and standout quarterback Cam Ward.

Video courtesy of UCLA Athletics: