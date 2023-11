UCLA’s seniors are gearing up for their final game in the Rose Bowl when California visits Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Pasadena.

After Tuesday’s practice, Bruins inside linebacker Darius Muasau reflected on the experience in Westwood after transferring from Hawaii prior to last season.

Plus, center Duke Clemens and running back Colson Yankoff discussed the offense’s progression and strides made with quarterback Ethan Garbers back from injury, and more.

Watch the full media sessions below: