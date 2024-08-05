WATCH: UCLA WRs Rico Flores Jr., Logan Loya after Monday’s practice
One of the deeper positions on the UCLA football roster is at wide receiver, where returning senior Logan Loya and Notre Dame transfer Rico Flores Jr. are both expected to play significant roles in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s pro-style offense.
Both met with reporters after Monday morning’s practice to discuss the talent at the position, the versatility of the position in Bieniemy’s scheme, and more. Watch the full media sessions below: