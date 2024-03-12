MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Demetri Manning was among the host of out-of-state visitors from Washington who made the trip to UCLA for a visit Saturday.

A day later, the three-star 2025 Bellevue offensive tackle caught up with Bruin Blitz before taking part in the Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College.

Since picking up an offer from the Bruins in mid-January, plenty has changed as the program parted ways with offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

Find out what Manning had to say about his conversations with yet-to-be-announced position coach Juan Castillo, what stood out during the trip, and more, in the full interview below: