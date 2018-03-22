CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Coming up on the 10th major weekend of events already this offseason in the West, here is a look at 10 prospects who have been thoroughly impressive at camps and 7-on-7 events so far this spring. MORE: Names to know in a deep class for Mid-Atlantic talent

Brayden Liebrock Rivals.com

Topping the list is the three-star tight end from Chandler, Ariz., who absolutely dominated at times during the adidas West Coast Invitational this past weekend. It was my first time seeing Liebrock in person and it has become clear he’s one of the best tight ends nationally. Fluid and athletic, Liebrock can get open against anybody and he has tremendous hands. Ohio State, Texas, Ole Miss and others are involved.

Jude Wolfe Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Wolfe is all of 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, an absolutely huge target who has excellent hands to make plays down the field. He has been very good at numerous events this offseason and when he’s utilized more in the offense, could be a real weapon. One of the best-looking tight ends in the 2019 class, Wolfe has offers from a bunch of national programs and is still taking his time with recruiting.

Ryan Hilinski Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The quarterback MVP at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Los Angeles, Hilinski has been outstanding at a bunch of tournaments and camps in the last few months. He’s grown up physically, he’s throwing great and he’s looked his best this offseason. Hilinski has really developed into one of the better quarterbacks in the West this cycle and he’s blossoming just at the right time. Georgia, Ole Miss and many others remain involved.

Asa Turner Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Turner was someone I had heard a lot about but had not seen in person until a few weeks ago and I was definitely impressed. He’s long, athletic, versatile and can make an impact either at receiver, defensive back or linebacker. Turner covers ground really well, he’s fluid and aggressive and he’s someone who could really emerge into his senior season as he gets more exposure. Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Utah and others are in the mix.

Chris Adimora Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

One of the best-looking defensive backs in the West, Adimora has really come on this spring and been impressive at numerous events. He’s lean but also muscular, he moves incredibly well in the secondary and looks like an elite college safety who’s still in high school. USC, Michigan and many others are involved.

Cameron Williams Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Still listed as a quarterback (that will change in the coming weeks), Williams has transitioned incredibly well to playing defensive back and he’s been a standout at numerous events including the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Southern California. He’s athletic and built, moves well, has great eyes and because he played quarterback knows what it coming from the offense. Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA and others are there.

Kelee Ringo Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Ringo is quickly emerging as one of the best 2020 defensive backs in the West. He has long arms, he’s rangy and moves really well. He also trusts his eyes and gets after it. The Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro standout was excellent at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Los Angeles and should continue to attract national attention. Arizona State, Florida State, Oregon, USC, Washington and others are involved.

Jyden King Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

King is also one of the better-looking prospects in the 2020 class, a muscular, filled out running back who can also play receiver and could make an impact on every play. He has length, athleticism, shiftiness and is really competitive. If he plays running back, King can be a threat between the tackles, to the edge or as a pass catcher coming out of the backfield. Arizona and Utah have offered so far.

Jay Butterfield Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Butterfield is already a legitimate 6-foot-6 and, once he fills out physically, could impress even more coaches. He’s lean now but still delivers an excellent ball with a lot of zip and he was one of the top quarterbacks at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in the Bay Area recently. Butterfield’s dad played at Stanford, so the pedigree is there and even though the 2020 quarterback is unassuming, he carves up defenses and could be a special recruit. Cal, San Jose State and Central Michigan have offered so far.

Myles Murao Nick Lucero/Rivals.com