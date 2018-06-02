



If you are a UCLA fan, and someone who follows recruiting, it is understandable if you are somewhat concerned that the Bruins are standing at zero commitments as of June 1st.

While this could be stressful for recruiting enthusiasts, it is way too early to press the panic button, especially when breaking in a new staff, some who may not know the lay of the land.

The Bruins have all new personnel in the recruiting office. When Jim Mora took over, he kept all the main players that were working in the office and retained longtime UCLA assistant coach Angus McClure as recruiting coordinator.

It was an easy and seamless transition. Mora kept the ball rolling and maintained recruiting momentum.

The new staff is taking a more deliberate approach. Coach Chip Kelly and staff are making sure players that they offer will be able to enroll at UCLA and compete.

During one early morning press conference, before a spring practice, Kelly pretty much said they are giving offers to players who are qualified to play at UCLA. He doesn’t want to waste anyone’s time.

Not only is this staff looking for players that qualify, but also fit what they are trying to do as a team, and as a system. They could care less about how many stars a prospect has next to their name.

UCLA is watching film and making decisions based on what they see. If the Bruins perform well this fall and look like a program going in the right direction, you will see players committing to the Bruins.

The early signing date for high school football players runs from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21. Junior College transfers can sign from Dec. 19 to Jan. 15, 2019.

National-letter-of-intent day lands on Feb. 6, 2019. Most players that don’t sign during the early signing period will sign on Feb. 6, but if a player isn’t sure where he wants to attend, he has until April 1 to sign his NLI.

There is a lot of time on the clock and a lot can happen from now and to the two signing days.

Over the years many fanbases have had to endure stressful recruiting seasons only to see their school finish strong.

One thing to keep an eye on during Kelly’s tenure at Oregon some of his classes weren’t highly rated, yet the Ducks competed on a high level. Food for thought.

It could be a wild ride, but it best to win the recruiting battle in December, January, and February than spring, summer or fall.