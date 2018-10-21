UCLA transfer senior, Wilton Speight, earned the starting quarterback job after his camp performance. Unfortunately, Speight's comeback was shortlived as he was hurt early in the opener against Cincinnati and didn't see another down of action until the second quarter of the Arizona game. After shaking off some rust, he played a solid game of football and without his performance, the Bruins may have lost. Speight talks about his trials of getting back and the Arizona game. Enjoy!